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Dogs
How to keep your dog safe in cold winter weather
By Camilla Foster,4 days ago
- Pet experts advise checking dogs' sensitive paws for cracks or sore patches, recommending paw balms or protective boots during cold weather.
- Dogs should be kept warm using insulated beds raised off draughty floors and fitted with canine coats during winter walks.
- Owners must keep toxic antifreeze and rock salt away from pets, as they can cause severe stomach upsets or paw irritation.
- To prevent winter weight gain caused by reduced outdoor activity, owners should adjust feeding and encourage indoor exercise.
- High-visibility lights attached to collars and strong recall skills are essential to keep dogs safe during darker winter walks.
IN FULL
Is it too cold to walk your dog? Here’s how best to prepare your pets
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