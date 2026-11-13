Octopus Energy's new plug-in solar kits allow small businesses to generate their own electricity without rooftop installation or an electrician Octopus Energy

Octopus Energy has launched plug-in solar panels for small businesses after selling out of its household kits within two weeks.

The energy supplier said cafés, shops, hairdressers and offices can now buy the panels, which are designed to plug directly into a weatherproof outdoor socket and don’t require rooftop installation or an electrician.

The move follows the legalisation of plug-in solar for UK households in August. Octopus was among the first major suppliers to offer the technology and said it has since restocked its household kits twice in less than a month because of high demand.

Its new business kits use 460W bifacial panels, which can generate electricity from sunlight hitting both sides. They can be mounted on a wall or placed on the ground, making them potentially suitable for businesses that rent their premises or do not have access to a suitable roof.

Prices start at £450, with businesses able to choose between one- and two-panel systems.

Octopus estimates that a small business could cut its annual electricity bill by up to 23 per cent using a two-panel system, although the actual saving will depend on factors such as their electricity consumption, sunlight levels and how much of the power generated by the panels the business is able to use on site.

The energy company’s estimate is based on a business using around 2,500kWh of electricity a year and a two-panel system generating 828kWh annually. Octopus said businesses could also earn money by exporting surplus electricity to the grid.

The company claims a two-panel setup costing £650 could pay for itself in around three years if the business uses the electricity generated and exports excess power through a smart export tariff such as Octopus's Panel Power.

Zoisa North-Bond, CEO of Octopus Energy for Business, said: “Energy bills are having a big impact on a small business’ bottom line. Plug-in solar gives SMEs a simple way to generate their own cheap, green power – and because so many rent their premises, they don’t need to own a building or have a suitable roof to benefit.

“We’ve been blown away by the demand from households, so bringing it to small businesses was a no-brainer.”

A YouGov survey commissioned by Octopus Energy for Business found that 62 per cent of small businesses were aware that solar could reduce energy costs, but only 18 per cent had installed it. The survey questioned 1,034 SME decision-makers across the UK, excluding Northern Ireland, between 17 and 27 April 2026.

Minister for local energy and jobs, Martin McCluskey, added: “We have seen thousands of plug-in panels registered since we made them legal this summer as a simple, affordable way for people to benefit from clean, homegrown power.

“I fully support extending the bill-saving benefits to businesses and would encourage as many cafés, corner shops and pubs as possible to plug in and save money straightaway.”