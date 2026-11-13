undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Weather
Snow forecast for some as sub zero temperatures expected across UK
By Rebecca Whittaker,4 days ago
- Freezing Arctic air is bringing widespread low temperatures and harsh frosts across the UK, with rural parts of southern England facing lows of -6C on Friday night.
- The UK Health Security Agency has issued a yellow cold health alert for the North West and West Midlands from Thursday morning until midday on Saturday.
- Northern Scotland is forecast to see snow on Saturday night into Sunday, with up to 10 cm expected over higher ground.
- Temperatures are expected to rise to double figures on Sunday afternoon as milder, unsettled weather moves in across western areas.
- Dry and clear spells in England and Wales on Saturday will give way to cloudier, windier conditions with spells of rain early next week.
IN FULL
Arctic blast brings chance of snow to UK as temperatures plunge to -6C this weekend
4