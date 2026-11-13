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Safety
Major search operation after 11 killed on mountainous road in Pakistan
By Ap Correspondent,3 days ago
- At least 11 people have died and three others were injured after a passenger van plunged into a river in the mountainous Gilgit-Baltistan region of northern Pakistan on Thursday night.
- Local police official Mohammad Afzal confirmed that the crash occurred after the driver lost control of the vehicle on a mountain road, with search and rescue efforts continuing into Friday morning.
- The deceased and the injured were transported to a nearby hospital, prompting regional Chief Minister Amjad Hussain to express deep grief and order the best possible medical care for the survivors.
- Fatal road accidents are a frequent occurrence in Pakistan, particularly in remote high-altitude areas, largely driven by poor road infrastructure, inadequate enforcement of traffic laws, and unsafe driving practices.
- This fatal plunge comes shortly after another major crash last week in eastern Pakistan, where a collision between a bus and a truck claimed 11 lives and left 33 people injured.
IN FULL
At least 11 passengers killed after van plunges into Pakistan river
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