undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cricket
David Warner reiterates support of Usman Khawaja after Pat Cummins press conference
By Michael Jones,3 days ago
- David Warner has accused Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins of throwing Usman Khawaja “under the bus” following a row over the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal.
- In an upcoming autobiography, Khawaja claimed that the entire Australian team was aware of the ball-tampering scheme in South Africa.
- Cummins strongly rejected Khawaja's allegations during a press conference, calling claims that the wider team knew about the sandpaper “complete and utter nonsense”.
- Warner backed Khawaja's account as the truth and expressed disappointment that Cummins spoke out against their teammate.
- Warner also labelled the original 2018 probe into the ball-tampering incident a “botched investigation”
IN FULL
David Warner furious at Pat Cummins for ‘chucking Usman Khawaja under the bus’