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Microsoft has reported early signs of stabilisation following a major global outage that severely impacted access to key services including Outlook, Teams, Copilot AI and Microsoft 365 since late Thursday.

The widespread disruption has affected government departments, banks, police forces, health services, and courts worldwide, with the UK Government confirming contingency plans are in place and police urging the public to call 101 or 999 for urgent reports.

Outage monitoring website Downdetector recorded reports from users across 74 countries at its peak, with over 130,000 Outlook issues reported in the US alone and ongoing disruptions continuing in Europe and Asia on Friday.

Microsoft executive vice-president Charles Lamanna confirmed that the incident does not appear to be the result of a cyber attack or malicious activity, as the company works with urgency on service stability and controlled recovery.

To help protect delayed messages as service recovery continues, Microsoft has extended the email timeout window to 48 hours and committed to publishing a full post-incident report once mitigation is complete.

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Microsoft outage latest: Outlook and Teams down as company struggles to fix huge global outage