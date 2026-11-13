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Ciryl Gane has clarified his recent comment that Tom Aspinall is “fragile”, having sidelined the Briton for more than a year by injuring his eye.

In October 2025, Aspinall defended the UFC heavyweight title against Gane, with the latter’s numerous eye pokes leaving Aspinall unable to continue. As such, the bout ended as a first-round no-contest.

Aspinall, 33, underwent multiple surgeries but remains unable to compete, thus he gave up his title in September. Gane, who had won the interim belt in June, was therefore elevated to undisputed champion.

Ciryl Gane (left) during his win over Alex Pereira in June (Getty)

On Saturday, Gane defends the title against Josh Hokit in the main event of UFC 334, and he took Wednesday’s media day as an opportunity to clear up a previous interview in which he called Aspinall “fragile”.

“The context was: we were talking about Tom, and how we prepared the camp for Tom, and we had a little thing we expected from him,” Gane said on Wednesday.

“He was emotional, the good word was ‘emotional’. He was not fragile, ‘fragile’ wasn’t a good word.”

In September, the Frenchman had told the ZACK podcast: “There are a lot of things like that where, even mentally, we knew he was a little mentally fragile.

“We’d picked up on it with him – the way he celebrated after fights, his body language, et cetera, how he communicated and so on. We suspected he was a little fragile."

On the same podcast, Gane had continued: “Brother, you got poked in the eye. You have the right to stop, that’s your right. Nobody knows how you experience that pain, but you don’t need to do everything you did in terms of public statements, because it worked against him in the end.

Tom Aspinall was left badly injured by Gane’s eye pokes (AFP)

“It happened to me before actually, when I fought Derrick Lewis and won the [interim] belt [in 2021]. He poked me in the eye, and my vision hadn’t recovered, but I kept fighting. I didn’t complain about it.”

When Gane, 36, stopped Alex Pereira at the White House in June, he became a two-time interim champion. He finally realised his undisputed dream when Aspinall gave up the main belt.

Even Gane’s stoppage of Pereira proved controversial, with the latter alleging that Gane had landed several illegal strikes in the finishing sequence.