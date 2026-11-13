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Nearly three in four Europeans support the creation of an EU army, according to new polling, as the US considers a significant withdrawal of its forces from Europe.

The 2026 GLOBSEC Trends report, surveying 14 countries, found that support for the united army was strong as concerns also grow about how Russia’s war in Ukraine could continue to spread across Europe.

Europe would not turn its back on the Nato alliance, however, with some 78 per cent of Europeans supporting remaining in the alliance.

The survey saw significant support (71 per cent) for the European army across several member states, including 82 per cent in Romania, 78 per cent in Lithuania, and 75 per cent in France.

Latvia (73 per cent), Estonia (71 per cent), Bulgaria (70 per cent) and Poland (70 per cent) were the next most positive of the surveyed countries.

Ukrainian troops from the 24th Mechanised Brigade on a training exercise in the Donetsk region (AFP/Getty)

Support for an army is “stronger along the eastern flank, as well as in France”, the report said. In Germany, historically more wary of deeply integrated defence, around 69 per cent supported a European army.

It follows suggestions in recent months that the US could withdraw up to one third of its forces stationed in Europe, according to NBC News.

A total of 78 per cent of respondents agreed that the EU should develop its own defence capabilities alongside Nato.

The concept of a European army has been discussed for decades, and was revived in the 1990s before faltering due to opposition by the US and Europe’s commitment to Nato.

Max Bergmann, director of the Europe, Russia and Eurasia Programme at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), said that the main stumbling block has been that it is “not seen as practical”, despite making sense in principle.

Lieutenant-General Christian Freuding, chief inspector of the German army (left), and Lieutenant-General Jan Swillens, commander of the Royal Netherlands army, speak to the media in Vilnius, Lithuania. (Getty)

A significant proportion of respondents also believe that more EU countries should develop nuclear weapons in order to strengthen Europe’s security, with some countries recording majorities including Poland (61 per cent), Ukraine (57 per cent), France (53 per cent), and the UK (51 per cent). In Germany, 41 per cent, backed more nuclear weapons in Europe.

However, the report said that nuclear weapons “remain a sensitive issue” and that “in most surveyed countries they are not seen as a deterrence capability Europe should invest in”.

It comes after France warned Germany that it must define how it would use its newly acquired long-range missiles.

Berlin is reportedly acquiring and developing missiles with ranges varying from 500km to more than 2,000km, to bolster its defences and deter Russia from attacking.

French and German officials are set to hold talks on how these will be employed amid fears that their use could trigger a “nuclear response” from Russia, according to the Financial Times.