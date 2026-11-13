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A Russian drone strike has hit a hospital in central Kyiv, injuring three patients and forcing the evacuation of 30 people. Seven people were rescued by emergency workers, and the hospital’s medical services were temporarily suspended as staff dealt with the damage.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said speed restrictions on Starshield remained in place along the entire frontline and in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine, and they “limit our ability to intercept jet-powered Shaheds and counter other drones”.

Russia said on Friday it had intercepted nearly 1,200 Ukrainian drones overnight, in one of Kyiv’s largest reported attacks on Russian territory. Ukraine said it had struck a major oil refinery in the Volgograd region.

Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, meanwhile, caused power cuts across 12 regions, according to deputy energy minister Artem Nekrasov.

The fighting has also reached the Baltic Sea, where Finland’s military confirmed that a Russian warship had been struck in the Gulf of Finland. Ukraine’s Security Service identified the vessel as the missile ship Naro-Fominsk.