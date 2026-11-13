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Japan’s most famous monster remains a powerful metaphor for the horrors of nuclear weapons, the director of the latest Godzilla film has said, as the franchise’s newest instalment smashes box office records.

Takashi Yamazaki, who directed, wrote and oversaw the special effects for Godzilla Minus Zero, says the giant, fire-breathing creature continues to reflect the threat of nuclear war and the uncertainties facing the world.

“Godzilla is not just any old monster but a metaphor for war and nuclear weapons, reflecting all the uncertainties of this world that still exist everywhere, in people’s hearts,” he said.

“Being able to see that, taking shape, is important, even if it’s destroying a city.”

Godzilla Minus Zero (AP)

His comments come as Godzilla Minus Zero has made a record-breaking debut at the North American box office, taking $31.6 million over its opening weekend.

The achievement makes it the biggest opening for a foreign-language live-action film in North American history.

The new release follows Yamazaki’s Godzilla Minus One, which came out three years ago and won the Oscar for best visual effects.

Set between 1947 and 1949, the latest film continues the story of the same central characters, including a former pilot played by Ryunosuke Kamiki and his sweetheart, portrayed by Minami Hamabe.

The story also introduces a Hiroshima bombing survivor who becomes a scientist, played by actor and dancer Min Tanaka.

But the central attraction remains Godzilla, the monster first brought to cinema screens in Ishiro Honda’s 1954 classic.

Known as Gojira in Japan, the creature has since appeared in more than 30 films, becoming an enduring cultural symbol in the only country to have suffered atomic bombings.

Yamazaki said he wanted to remain faithful to the original design, arguing that one feature in particular was essential.

Hidetaka Yoshioka in ‘Godzilla Minus Zero’ (GKIDS)

“As long as it has those spikes on its back,” he said. “Our Godzilla stays true to the original.”

The latest film also marks the franchise’s first instalment to be shot using IMAX technology, giving audiences a more immersive experience of the monster’s destruction.

Yamazaki said the format was particularly suited to Godzilla films, which often show the enormous creature chasing tiny fleeing people.

He also ensured that composer Naoki Sato retained the original Godzilla theme by Akira Ifukube in key scenes.

The director said he was open to continuing the franchise, although he is currently working on a Hollywood film featuring English-speaking actors, expected to be released in 2028.