Your browser does not support the video tag.

More than 1,600 guests will fill the pews of Westminster Abbey when the Princess of Wales hosts her annual Together At Christmas carol service on 11 December.

The abbey is the church where Kate married William, the Prince of Wales, in 2011.

The service, now in its sixth year, will celebrate the importance of love, kindness and caring for one another.

Among the congregation will be people who have played an important role in supporting others in their communities.

Traditional and contemporary Christmas music will feature, along with readings and performances from special guests.

Kate at the 2025 Together At Christmas service (PA Wire)

The televised service will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day morning.

Fifteen Together At Christmas community carol services will also take place across the UK, from the Shetland Isles to Devon.

In 2025, the princess was joined by the Prince of Wales and their three children at the Westminster Abbey service, which celebrated love in all its forms.

Organisers said at the time that Kate specifically wanted to recognise and thank people around the country who were acting with love in their communities, contributing to a more cohesive and connected society.

Celebrities including actress Kate Winslet, singer Katie Melua and chef Dame Mary Berry were also in attendance.

Guests are nominated to attend the annual service by lord-lieutenants across the UK and charities linked with members of the royal family.

William and Kate with their children during the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey (PA Wire)

The royals’ Christmas Day plans

On Christmas Day itself, Kate and William traditionally take part in a royal walkabout at the royal family’s Sandringham estate, alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla, before attending a morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church.

Charles will deliver his customary Christmas message on the afternoon of 25 December.

Historically, the broadcast has been delivered from royal residences such as Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle, but the King has broken with tradition in reecent years.

He recorded his 2024 Christmas speech at Fitzrovia Chapel in London, and his 2025 message at the Lady Chapel in Westminster Abbey.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are reportedly planning to spend their Christmas in the United States with members of Meghan’s family.