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The Princess of Wales has celebrated the efforts of broadcaster Owain Wyn Evans as he reaches the last day of his four-nation cycling challenge in support of Children In Need.

The 42-year-old Welshman is in the midst of a five-day cycle ride through Scotland, Northern Ireland, England and Wales, before finishing in Cardiff on Friday.

Appearing on BBC Radio 2 on Friday, Kate spoke in his native Welsh as she wished him well.

In English, her message translated as: “Hi Owain, it’s Catherine, you’re doing so well. Keep going! Wishing you all the very best!”

Upon hearing Kate’s message, Evans replied, “Oh my goodness, wow,” and added that her Welsh pronunciation was “perfect”.

Owain Wyn Evans has reached the last day of his four-nation cycling challenge in support of Children In Need (Getty)

“That’s just incredible. It’s amazing, Sara. Thank you, your highness,” he said, addressing Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox.

As of Friday Morning, Evans’ challenge had raised £2.9 million for Children In Need.

‘Don’t Stop Me Now’

Queen star Roger Taylor sent in a message earlier in the show, telling Evans: “Hi Owain, this is Roger Taylor here.

“Congratulations on your final day of an incredible challenge. As a fellow drummer, I know you’ll know this: the final song is the one that stays with everyone, the one that the crowd takes home and remembers.

“So, one more day, Owain, and one more song, you’re doing so well. Dig deep.

“And I’m going to say: Don’t Stop Me Now, remember that. Look out for a Queen festive treat on Monday. Good luck!”

In response, Evans said: “Oh my gosh and he … he said my name, do you know what I mean? Roger Taylor!”

Welsh weatherman Owain Wyn Evans contributed around £3.8 million to Children In Need with his 24-hour drumathon in 2021 (PA Media)

The presenter’s bike was named Shania Chain, with other suggestions from BBC Radio 2 listeners including Áine Bike, Britney Gears and Kylie Spinogue.

Shania Twain was impressed so much that the bike had been named after her that she sent Evans a message of good luck before he began the challenge.

“Hi Owain, Shania Twain here! You’re about to take on an incredible challenge for BBC Children In Need, cycling 400 miles through all four nations,” she said.

“As you set off in Glasgow, I just want to say: ‘Let’s Go, Owain!’ We’ll be cheering you on all the way. Good luck!”

Evans began his broadcasting career in Welsh-language television when he presented the children’s news programme Ffeil.

Shania Twain was impressed so much that the bike had been named after her that she sent Evans a message of good luck before he began the challenge (Getty)

He later presented the weather on BBC Wales Today and began hosting BBC Radio 2’s Early Breakfast Show in 2023.

The three-hour Children In Need fundraising programme will be broadcast live from Salford, featuring “dazzling performances, exclusive sketches and surprise appearances”.

The show will include a return of the Children In Need choir, and will showcase inspiring stories from children and young people across the UK to highlight the impact of the charity.

It will be hosted by Cox, The One Show’s Alex Jones and presenters Rylan Clark, Mel Giedroyc and Tyler West.

BBC Children In Need will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 7pm on Friday.