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The year 2026 features a triple occurrence of Friday the 13th, falling in February, March and November.

One origin of the superstition stems from the Last Supper, where 13 people gathered before Jesus Christ's crucifixion on Good Friday.

The date is also traced back to Friday 13 October 1307, when King Philip IV of France ordered the arrest of hundreds of Knights Templar.

The irrational fear of Friday the 13th is officially known as paraskevidekatriaphobia.

Different cultures fear different dates. In Spanish-speaking countries and in Greece, it is Tuesday the 13th that frightens people. In Italy, it is Friday the 17th.

IN FULL

Why is Friday the 13th considered unlucky? The history of the superstitious date