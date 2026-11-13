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Oxfordshire's Piddington parish council is preparing to mount a legal challenge against the government's decision to house more than 1,200 male asylum seekers at a nearby Ministry of Defence site after Communities Secretary Angela Rayner granted planning permission.

Parish council chair Tim McNally stated that villagers plan to fight the decision within the six-week legal window and may invoke the Hillsborough Law to enforce a duty of candour on public authorities.

A press conference opposing the plans featured a heated clash between Reform UK spokesperson Zia Yusuf and Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp, with Yusuf demanding an apology for the Tories' immigration record and Philp accusing him of cheap politics.

Conservative Leader Kemi Badenoch criticised the proposals as a betrayal of local women, while Reform UK argued that the incoming migrants would outnumber the village's female population by eight to one.

The Home Office defended the move as part of a strategy to save over £1 billion by replacing asylum hotels with secure alternative sites, though Defence Minister Luke Pollard noted the plan is not yet fully locked in.

IN FULL

Piddington to launch legal action over government’s asylum seeker housing plans