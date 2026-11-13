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Local Authority
Sacked police officer shared ‘derogatory’ messages about vulnerable people
By Jonathan McCambridge,4 days ago
- Two Police Service of Northern Ireland officers have been sacked following an investigation into their conduct towards vulnerable members of the public.
- An ombudsman inquiry found Officer A filmed and photographed 18 vulnerable individuals, sharing the images on WhatsApp with derogatory and sexualised remarks.
- Officer B was also dismissed for taking photos of vulnerable women and making inappropriate comments alongside Officer A during a welfare call.
- The misconduct was uncovered during a wider investigation, which also revealed dozens of officers inappropriately accessing body-worn video footage.
- PSNI Deputy Chief Constable Bobby Singleton described the officers' actions as horrifying and stated their dismissals reflect a serious breach of public trust.
IN FULL
Police officers sacked over ‘despicable’ recordings of vulnerable people