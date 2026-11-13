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It’s a bit sort of tinfoil hat, isn’t it, the image of the hand-crank radio? But information gathering – the capacity of industrial civilisation to organise itself – is the biggest thing that we’re going to miss without the internet.”

Dan, the man behind Start Prepping UK, a website aimed at newcomers to the world of prepping, is surprisingly un-tinfoil hat when he talks about potential coming disasters that could disrupt life as we know it. A long-time hobbyist, he started taking prepping more seriously in 2016 – the year of Brexit and Donald Trump’s first go around at being President of the United States – to get ready for “general disruptions that I saw coming because of climate change and political instability and that sort of thing”. He found the whole exercise, he says, “quite psychologically soothing”.

Recent events have proven his approach sensible rather than sensationalist, with the world of prepping going from niche activity to a fully mainstream and government-endorsed approach to life. Official guidelines issued by defence secretary Wes Streeting have instructed Brits to start building a stockpile of tinned food, bottled water, torch and, yes, a wind-up radio, in the face of multiple real-world threats that could bring our power down or disrupt supply chains.

Wind-up radio sales have surged since the government advised Brits to get prepared for emergencies (AFP/Getty)

While there has been a huge push to fill up the store cupboard with long-life milk and canned mackerel, less has been said about the analogue tools needed to survive potential internet outages. And yet this is one of the most likely scenarios, even if we’re just talking about disruption of a few hours or days, rather than a total apocalyptic blackout. Case in point: on Friday morning (13 November), Microsoft has been struggling to get Outlook and Teams back online after a huge, hours-long outage that the company says it still can’t properly fix. Almost 130,000 users reported problems accessing Outlook just after 1pm ET on outage tracker Downdetector.

The internet, which we now rely on for everything from banking to train tickets to directions to news to entertainment and everything else in between, is “vulnerable in and of itself”, says Dan. “The actual software is a huge vulnerability. It’s vulnerable in terms of its own infrastructure – there are cables that can be cut and things like that. And it’s also vulnerable because it depends on external infrastructure; if the power goes out, the internet also goes out. There are multiple points of failure, and if any one of them fails, the internet fails.”

Offline prepping is “definitely” becoming more of a priority, according to Jack Brown, co-owner of Sgt Prepper’s Shop. In the week after the government’s Be Ready guidance went out, a radio was in more than eight out of 10 of all their orders.

There’s also an increasing distrust around hacking. Just this week, supermarkets across Europe were hit by cyber attacks on freezers that caused thermostats to malfunction in what the EU called “a deliberate attempt to disrupt our food supply chain and undermine consumers’ confidence in it”.

Incidents like these have called into question, for some, our reliance on smart gadgets across all areas of modern life, including in the home. Things that only work through an app or a voice assistant are the ones to consider, says Brown: smart locks, lights with no wall switch, video doorbells, heating etc. “If your car unlocks with your phone, keep the key card in your wallet,” he advises. “I’d also say the more connected devices you have, the more potential ways in there are for hackers. But regardless of what gadgets you own, you should prepare for the worst case by covering the basic needs.”

It’s one of the reasons Dan has largely steered clear of internet-reliant devices. “There is an increasing wariness of online devices that don’t need to be online, which makes sense to me,” he says. “If you have a wifi-connected electric toothbrush that won’t work without wifi, then you’re not going to have a great time when the power is out trying to brush your teeth.”

There are multiple points of failure, and if any one of them fails, the internet fails

Dan, Start Prepping UK

Darren Rhodes, the founder and lead editor of UK Prepper Hub, says it’s all about having analogue back-ups. “The number of people that use an Alexa just to switch on the lights, or switch on a TV, or close their curtains… They’re integrated into everybody’s homes. Most people don’t think about, ‘when this doesn’t work, what do I do?’”

He is surprisingly tech-embracing for a prepper, “but everything I do in the house has an alternative”, he tells me. “So, if the tech fails or the power fails, I have an alternative.”

This includes alternative power sources: he has a diesel heater; a solar-powered leisure battery; and a Jackery power generator, charged in advance, capable of running substantial equipment. He admits that these set-ups can be pricey, though – generators cost anywhere from a few hundred to a few thousand pounds.

Some of the offline prepping advice is simple. As Streeting already highlighted, having a reserve of cash in small notes and coins, enough to survive a few days, is one of the easiest buffers to help withstand outages. Online banking is particularly vulnerable; just last week, a 10-hour blackout affected Revolut customers, who were unable to pay for anything during that time. Brown recommends having at least two or three accounts with separate banks you can draw money from; if one goes down in a cyber attack, the others may still be functioning.

Darren Rhodes has set up a website for entry-level prepping (Darren Rhodes)

One of Rhodes’s recommendations is to write down all bank details and keep them somewhere safe and accessible, along with writing down important phone numbers and insurance policy numbers.

Having physical road maps in the car is also advisable, according to Dan, along with having a paper diary and notebook; part of the process of offline prepping is simply “training your brain to think that way again” (that way being the “analogue” way).

He’s also gone one step further and leaned into the idea of offline backups. Last year he picked up a hard drive and created an offline Wikipedia download. “People are doing more off-grid versions of resources that are otherwise only available on the internet, which you can keep in a cupboard in your house – and then if you do need it, you still have access to it, even if the internet were to go down,” says Dan.

Books and guides on various subjects such as first aid, DIY and mechanics might come in handy, says Brown, who also recommends having paper copies of manuals. maps, recipes and any vital documents.

Aside from the trusty wind-up radio, there are also more advanced forms of non-internet-based communication that some preppers are adopting. One such bit of tech is LoRa (Long Range) – a low-power, long-range wireless radio that can transmit data like text and images without needing wifi, cellular networks or sim cards.

“You can use these radios to create a mesh network, where each radio passes the signal on to the next radio in the chain,” Dan explains. “There’s an active hobbyist network of these in the UK at the moment, and the magnificent thing about them is that if one of them goes down, the others will just hold the signal in its place – you’re no longer dependent on central nodes to get signals out.”

The number of people that use an Alexa just to switch on the lights, or switch on a TV, or close their curtains… They’re integrated into everybody’s homes

Darren Rhodes, UK Prepper Hub

Things like community mesh networks, amateur ham radio and CB radios “have proven useful in other disaster scenarios”, he adds. “I could see them proving really useful here too, just in terms of disseminating information and letting people figure out what’s actually going on.”

For a more low-tech option, Rhodes, who lives in a rural community that is often hit by power outages, has simply given a couple of his elderly neighbours walkie-talkies so that they can contact him in case of emergency.

In fact, unlike the image of the selfish prepper hoarding tins in his underground bunker and taking potshots at anyone who trespasses on his land, both Dan and Rhodes stress the importance of communities pulling together if we do get disconnected.

“The community that stands together is a more resilient community because people have skills that others don’t, so you can help each other out,” says Rhodes, while Dan shares that one of his focuses is on encouraging people to get to know their neighbours and be more community-minded in their prepping.

“I do take comfort in the idea that you always see, if you look at disaster studies, the formation of the spontaneously organised civilian mutual aid group – essentially groups, communities, neighbours, whatever it is, banding together and organising themselves to make the disaster better,” he says.

“What happens if there’s a big hack and we all lose the internet and we can’t pay for anything? We’re quite likely to see groups attempting to provide for their own community’s needs. I wouldn’t bet my life on it, but we see it happening again and again and again.”