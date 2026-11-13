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A lightsaber wielded by Darth Vader has fetched $4.875 million at auction, a world record for any Star Wars collectible.

The prop was used by David Prowse and Olympic fencer/stunt performer Bob Anderson as the Sith lord in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

Specifically, it was carried in the climactic Cloud City duel, in which Vader tells Luke Skywalker, “I am your father.”

Heritage Auctions, which ran the Ultimate Star Wars Auction on Thursday, confirmed the sale set a new auction record for a screen-used Star Wars prop.

The previous benchmark was set in July, when Skywalker’s lightsaber and severed hand-effects rig from The Empire Strikes Back went for $3.75 million. Now, the saber that did the severing has been sold as well.

Darth Vader’s lightsaber from the films ‘Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back’ and ‘Return of the Jedi’ has sold for nearly $5 million (AFP/Getty)

The prop was used in the scene where Vader tells Luke Skywalker: ‘I am your father’ (Heritage Auctions via AP)

Vader’s weapon was not the only lightsaber on the block: 27 other Star Wars lightsabers were assembled for public auction.

Among them were the dueling lightsabers wielded by Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi and Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker in Revenge of the Sith.

The wider Thursday sale also featured material from Star Wars Episodes I through IX, along with additional films and TV shows.

According to Heritage Auctions, George Lucas originally envisioned the lightsaber as a futuristic “laser sword” serving as a symbolic weapon for a group of honourable peacekeepers, drawing heavy inspiration from the romantic and chivalric myths of King Arthur.

He specifically wanted an elegant, technology-edged tool that could deflect energy blasts, functioning primarily as a perfect defensive weapon in a universe filled with chaotic ray guns.

The hilt itself was constructed from a 1950s British Micro Precision Products (M.P.P.) Microflash camera flash attachment.

The manufacturer’s front name plaque was removed, and the assembly was transformed with seven black plastic T-track grips, a strip of calculator magnification bubbles fitted into the clamp, decorative wiring, and a D-ring for suspension from Vader's belt.

These practical components produced a silhouette now inseparable from the character.

Unlike the separate bladeless hilt used for non-combat scenes, the example sold was structurally modified to support a dueling blade.

Two solid aluminium cylinders were installed within the handle, with the lower cylinder secured by large Allen-head bolts.

A steel rod mounted within this reinforced assembly provided the attachment point for interchangeable wooden blades, which incorporated aluminium collars and were secured with Allen-head set screws.

The mounting bolts can be seen in certain production photographs, although they were frequently concealed by the performer's hand.

During the filming of The Empire Strikes Back, blades initially carried reflective Scotchlite coverings to provide a bright reference for the animated lightsaber effect. Later blades were simply painted white.

The blade was a working component subject to replacement during filming, and no original prop blades are known to exist in private collections.