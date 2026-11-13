Ade Adepitan will make his jungle debut next week ITV

ITV has given fans their first look at this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! camp – revealing how they’ve adapted the area for the show’s first wheelchair-using star, Ade Adepitan.

The former Paralympian is one of the 11 famous faces currently preparing to head into the jungle, and ahead of the 53-year-old’s arrival, ITV has made several alterations to ensure the camp is accessible for Adepitan.

The star has worked with ITV on making the changes and flew out to Australia earlier this year to visit the camp and identify areas that would need to be adapted.

Pathways around the jungle have been modified so they’re deeper and parking bays have been created for Adepitan’s wheelchair.

There are brand new rest areas too, so he can pause along the path from the camp to the creek – and the jungle shower has a new stairlift.

The 2026 ‘I’m A Celebrity’ campmates (ITV)

Adepitan, who has used a wheelchair and crutches since contracting polio as a child, will have three wheelchairs in and around the camp, along with three pairs of crutches, ITV has said.

He will have a fourth wheelchair to use in the Bushtucker trials and another electric one for more difficult terrain such as beaches.

While adjustments have been made for Adepitan, he has not been told about format plans, bushtucker trials or anything else planned for the new series.

Addressing the fact he’ll be the first wheelchair user to take part in the show, Adepitan said: “Words like honour and privilege are ones I feel, but I don’t think they sum it up enough.

“For me, this is a moment in time. Even if I go out in the first week, I will always be remembered as the person in a wheelchair. I am slightly overwhelmed.”

Adepitan said he is ‘slightly overwhelmed’ at making history on the show (Getty)

“It’s never been done before, and it never crossed my mind I would be the first,” he continued. “It’s the biggest show on TV and this is a huge opportunity.

“How often do you get to spend three weeks in the jungle doing this crazy stuff?”

Adepitan was part of the British wheelchair basketball team that won bronze at the 2004 Summer Paralympics. He has since fronted a number of Channel 4 documentaries and landed multiple gigs on the BBC, leading coverage of the Invictus Games and guest-presenting on The One Show.

He is also a passionate advocate for people with disabilities and a patron for charity Go Kids Go, which provides wheelchair skills training for children.

Adepitan will be heading into the jungle alongside the likes of Wayne Rooney, whose wife Coleen finished as runner-up in the 2024 series, Gavin & Stacey actor Joanne Page and Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! starts on Monday 16 November at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.