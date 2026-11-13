Your browser does not support the video tag.

Martin Lewis has responded to criticism of his latest advice on how Britons can keep warm this winter.

The Money Saving Expert recently published advice on its website titled “Heat the human, not the home” which shared details on how to keep energy prices down by focusing on keeping the body warm. Tips included using a microwaveable wheat bag, USB heated insoles, and having at least one hot meal a day.

Mr Lewis described the blog post as “a guide I really wish we needn’t be publishing” which felt necessary “due to my overflowing email bag of desperation from people who can't afford their energy bills.”

Nevertheless, the advice shocked a number of people who spoke out on social media about how tragic it was that people couldn’t afford to turn their heating on and instead had to resort to other ways of staying warm.

One person on X wrote: “The fact you have to do a piece that’s labelled ‘Heat the Human, not the Home’ tells you all you need to know about modern Britain. Disgrace.”

Another shared a now-deleted screenshot from Mr Lewis’s show where he gave similar advice to viewers, to which the consumer rights advocate responded: “Some of the comments missing the context of this screenshot. This was not a recommendation, nor was it the cornerstone of the show.

“This was a response to last ditch desperate ‘I can't afford to put any heat on’ comments. As I said on the show we should not be in this position, this is not a ‘do it’ but it is a reality for some and last ditch help especially with a 25% rise likely to hit over half of homes in January. Please watch what I actually said don't judge a TV show off a still image.”

The guide on how to stay warm first came out in 2022, months after Russia’s war in Ukraine (ITV)

Another person said: “Great show, but found it uncomfortable when you started talking about heating yourself, not the home. What world are we living in?”

Mr Lewis said: “I found it uncomfortable to talk about too, but that is the reality for some people.”

The guide on how to stay warm first came out in 2022, months after Russia’s war in Ukraine sent the cost of gas and oil surging. It has been updated yearly by the Money Saving Expert team as they’ve continued to receive emails from people who can’t afford their energy bills.

Ofgem announced at the end of August that it would be raising the energy price cap by four per cent in October to reflect the soaring price of gas caused by conflict in the Middle East.