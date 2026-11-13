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Cleaning and organising expert Gemma Bray has shared five practical hacks to help dry clothes efficiently during cold weather without relying on energy-intensive tumble dryers.

Running an extra ten-minute spin cycle at the end of a wash removes excess moisture, significantly reducing indoor drying times.

Outdoor line-drying remains viable on clear winter days when the pavement feels dry to the touch, indicating low air humidity.

Heated airers and portable heated drying pods offer fast indoor drying, with pods also helping to remove creases from hung garments.

Using a dehumidifier in dedicated drying spaces removes moisture from the air, preventing indoor mould and speeding up the drying process.

IN FULL

Five top tips for drying your clothes in winter – without a dryer