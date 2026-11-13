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The washing machine trick that helps you ditch the tumble dryer
By Greg Evans,4 days ago
- Cleaning and organising expert Gemma Bray has shared five practical hacks to help dry clothes efficiently during cold weather without relying on energy-intensive tumble dryers.
- Running an extra ten-minute spin cycle at the end of a wash removes excess moisture, significantly reducing indoor drying times.
- Outdoor line-drying remains viable on clear winter days when the pavement feels dry to the touch, indicating low air humidity.
- Heated airers and portable heated drying pods offer fast indoor drying, with pods also helping to remove creases from hung garments.
- Using a dehumidifier in dedicated drying spaces removes moisture from the air, preventing indoor mould and speeding up the drying process.
IN FULL
Five top tips for drying your clothes in winter – without a dryer