undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Sports
Thomas Tuchel praises Ben White despite boos against Croatia
By Simon Peach,4 days ago
- England manager Thomas Tuchel has urged supporters to move on after Arsenal defender Ben White was booed by fans during Thursday's 2-1 Nations League win against Croatia.
- White had previously made himself unavailable for national selection under Sir Gareth Southgate following his early departure from the 2022 World Cup squad for personal reasons.
- Tuchel praised White's commitment and quality since taking charge, stating that the defender is desperate to represent his country and deserves to be part of the group.
- White recently stated that fans would react differently if they knew the full story, though he declined to criticise anyone involved in his previous departure.
- England's victory over Croatia, sealed by a Harry Kane penalty on his record 126th appearance, secured a Nations League quarter-final spot and set up a group-deciding match against Spain.
IN FULL
Thomas Tuchel disappointed with England fans booing Ben White: ‘I thought we were past that’
8