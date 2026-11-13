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Pat Cummins issues defiant response to Usman Khawaja’s Sandpapergate claims
By Luke Baker,4 days ago
- Australia captain Pat Cummins has vehemently rejected claims by Usman Khawaja that knowledge of the 2018 Sandpapergate ball-tampering plot was widespread, labelling them “complete and utter nonsense”.
- In his new autobiography, Khawaja suggested that players and coaching staff beyond the three sanctioned individuals shared responsibility and were aware of the scheme during the Cape Town Test.
- Speaking at a press conference in Sydney, Cummins insisted he had no prior knowledge of sandpaper being brought onto the field to alter the ball.
- Cummins denied that he or other bowlers were architects of an illegal scheme, maintaining there was no team meeting or grand plan to tamper with the ball.
- The skipper expressed deep frustration that the traumatic incident was being flippantly re-litigated eight and a half years later, defending the reputations of those involved.
IN FULL
Pat Cummins calls Usman Khawaja’s Sandpapergate revelations ‘complete and utter nonsense’ in fiery press conference
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