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The BBC has confirmed it received audience complaints regarding the charities selected by Celebrity Traitors winners Romesh Ranganathan and Sebastian Croft, who split an £83,000 prize.

Comedian Romesh Ranganathan donated his £41,500 share to the Refugee Council, whilst actor Sebastian Croft directed his portion to Choose Love, an organisation supporting displaced people.

Acknowledging that ‘some audience members were unhappy’, the BBC issued a statement confirming that feedback regarding the chosen charities has been shared with the relevant parties.

Speaking on Croft's Sunday Scaries podcast, the winners addressed the social media backlash, with Ranganathan stating he chose the charity because he was fed up with anti-refugee rhetoric and noting their similar charity choices were purely coincidental.

Leaders from both Choose Love and the Refugee Council expressed immense gratitude for the donations, stating the funding will provide critical frontline aid and save lives.

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BBC addresses complaints over Celebrity Traitors refugee charity donations