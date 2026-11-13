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Sustainability expert Simon Bones advises booking an annual boiler service with a Gas Safe engineer before cold weather arrives to prevent energy waste and safety hazards.

Cleaning dust from radiator convector fins and bleeding trapped air ensures radiators function efficiently ahead of winter.

Investing in renewable technologies like heat pumps and solar panels offers substantial energy savings, supported by grants through the Boiler Upgrade Scheme.

Checking and topping up loft insulation to the ideal depth of 300mm creates an effective thermal barrier to retain household heat.

Shopping around for competitive energy tariffs or checking for cheaper deals with current suppliers can significantly reduce bills following energy price cap increases.

IN FULL

Five ways to keep your home warm and energy bills low this winter