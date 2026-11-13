The new BMW i3 boasts a range of up to 566 miles on a full charge BMW

The 3 Series has always been BMW’s equivalent of the Porsche 911. It isn’t the company’s biggest seller any more, but it’s the car that anchors the rest of the range, the one that tells you what a BMW ought to feel like. So, turning the 3 Series into an electric car comes with rather more responsibility than simply finding somewhere to put a big battery.

BMW has been building 3 Series models since 1975 and has sold more than 18 million of them. This eighth generation brings a choice of petrol and electric power, with a similar look inside and out, but separate platforms underneath. The electric version is the i3, and after driving it around Surrey and Sussex, I’m pleased to report that the familiar 3 Series feel is very much present.

It follows the iX3 SUV as the second of BMW’s new Neue Klasse models, bringing the company’s latest batteries, charging technology and panoramic dashboard display to a saloon. There are two electric versions to begin with, the 40 xDrive and the more powerful 50 xDrive that I drove here, while an M60 xDrive will follow in 2027. Petrol buyers get a 320 or M350 xDrive, with UK deliveries of those starting in January 2027; the electric cars arrive right about now.

The styling introduces a broad, horizontal arrangement of grille and headlights, a forward-leaning nose, flush door handles and rear lights that stretch into the sides of the car. My M Sport First Edition had BMW’s illuminated Iconic Glow grille, along with Space Silver paint and 20-inch wheels. Underneath, it combined two motors with a 108.7kWh battery, giving the 50 xDrive a maximum claimed range of up to 566 miles, depending on specification.

That’s a number that will attract plenty of attention, but what stayed with me after the drive was how much I’d enjoyed myself.

How we tested

I drove the BMW i3 50 xDrive on its UK launch around Surrey and Sussex, taking in motorways, dual carriageways, twisting country roads and town driving. I also carried out my usual Fowler car park test and spent time checking the rear-seat space, displays, driver assistance and audio system.

BMW i3: from £47,925, BMW.co.uk

The new BMW i3 might be all-electric, but it's just as much fun as any other 3 Series to drive (BMW)

Independent rating: 9/10

Pros: Excellent steering and body control, impressive performance, comfortable ride, superb interior quality, long maximum claimed range, excellent displays and audio

Excellent steering and body control, impressive performance, comfortable ride, superb interior quality, long maximum claimed range, excellent displays and audio Cons: Restricted rear foot room with the front seats set low, thick B-pillar slightly restricts over-the-shoulder visibility, oddly shaped central touchscreen

BMW i3 specs

Price: from £47,925

from £47,925 Battery size: 82.8kWh in the 40 xDrive; 108.7kWh in the 50 xDrive

82.8kWh in the 40 xDrive; 108.7kWh in the 50 xDrive Maximum claimed range: 441 miles in the 40 xDrive; 566 miles in the 50 xDrive

441 miles in the 40 xDrive; 566 miles in the 50 xDrive Charging: 300kW DC in the 40 xDrive; 400kW DC in the 50 xDrive

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

Find a decent stretch of twisting road and the i3 is a joy. The steering is great, there’s loads of grip and the body stays beautifully controlled as you work your way through the bends. It’s exactly the sort of driving that a 3 Series should encourage, and I found it just as enjoyable putting the power down out of a roundabout onto a dual carriageway – you don’t need a whole afternoon of country lanes to appreciate it.

The new BMW i3 is the second model to use BMW's impressive new Neue Klasse technology (BMW)

The ride is very nicely judged, too. You get a good sense of the road beneath you without being left worrying about what the next change of surface might bring. My car had passive suspension, so this was the regular setup doing its thing; adaptive M suspension is available as an option.

Switch into Sport mode and the seats give you a little squeeze around the ribs to hold you more firmly in place, accompanied by some of BMW’s synthetic driving sound. I rather like the sound, and together with the extra seat support it adds to the enjoyment. If this is what the regular i3 feels like, I really can’t wait for an M3.

The 50 xDrive has a motor at each end, although the rear one does the main work and the front joins in when four-wheel drive is needed. Together they produce 463bhp and 645Nm, with BMW quoting 0–62mph in 4.7 seconds and a top speed of 124mph. The performance certainly feels impressive, and the way the car keeps its body movements in check is all the more welcome given the test car’s weight of 2,280kg.

BMW’s new control system, rather wonderfully called the Heart of Joy, helps coordinate the motors, braking, energy recovery and some steering functions. BMW says it responds up to ten times faster than its earlier systems. The motors recover energy during almost all normal braking, while a function called Soft Stop is designed to smooth out the final moments as you come to a halt.

The 50 xDrive’s 108.7kWh battery brings that maximum claimed range of 566 miles, although the particular car I drove was rated at 546 miles with its fitted equipment.

The less expensive 40 xDrive uses an 82.8kWh battery and has a maximum claimed range of 441 miles. It still has two motors and four-wheel drive, with 369bhp, 520Nm and a 0–62mph time of 5.4 seconds. Its top speed is the same 124mph, so the entry-level version is hardly short of performance.

Both cars use BMW’s latest battery technology, with the cells built directly into the pack and the battery itself forming part of the car’s structure. More useful when you’re planning a journey is the 800V electrical system, which allows the 50 xDrive to charge at up to 400kW. BMW says a ten-minute stop at a suitably powerful charger can add up to 263 miles of range. The 40 xDrive peaks at 300kW and can add up to 209 miles in the same time.

A petrol 3 Series will also be available that looks the same, but uses a different chassis (BMW)

The i3 can also use 400V DC chargers. AC charging is 11kW as standard, with 22kW available as an option and fitted to my test car, although you’ll need a suitable electricity supply to make use of it. There’s also bidirectional charging, including the vehicle-to-load function on the car I drove. With the right adaptor, that lets you use energy from the battery to power electrical equipment away from a socket.

Interior, practicality and boot space

The quality inside is superb. Everything feels beautifully made, and it all works well, with the deep windscreen giving a slightly Tesla-like view out. I liked that, along with the lovely long panoramic glass roof. The roof is optional on the i3, so it’s something to look for when comparing specifications.

Quality in the BMW i3 is hugely impressive, but I'm less fond of the weird shaped steering wheel (BMW)

Heated, electrically adjustable front seats with a memory function are standard. My First Edition had multifunction front seats and a Contemporary Castanea bicolour interior, while the wider range offers a choice of finishes, including BMW’s leather-like Veganza material and optional Merino leather. The entry-level Econeer upholstery uses a textile made with recycled polyester.

In the back, knee room is decent, but foot room is another story if the person in front likes to sit low, as I do. With the front seat in my preferred position, there was effectively nowhere for my feet to go underneath it, and I don’t have particularly big feet. It’s worth trying the rear seats with the front ones set where they’ll actually be used, rather than judging the space with everything conveniently raised out of the way.

The BMW i3 boot offers 420 litres of space with another 31 litres of storage under the bonnet (BMW)

The thick pillar between the front and rear doors also restricted my over-the-shoulder view a little. That’s the sort of detail I look for alongside my usual car park test, because everyday visibility is part of living with a car however much you enjoy driving it.

The boot is a good size at 420-litres, and there’s another 31-litres of storage under the bonnet where the charging cable can live. Keeping that separate means you don’t have to use up your luggage space with it or shuffle bags out of the way if you need the cable to charge. The rear seats fold in a 40:20:40 split for longer loads, and my car also had an electric boot lid.

Rear knee space is good in the BMW i3, but if the front seats are set low, foot room is limited (BMW)

Technology, stereo and infotainment

BMW’s Panoramic iDrive in the i3 is the best version of this display I’ve seen yet. The strip across the base of the windscreen puts driving information in front of you, and leaves space across the middle and passenger side for other things you want to see. Unlike in the iX3, Panoramic iDrive doesn’t seem to make you want to peer over the top of it – you still get a nice, deep, almost Tesla-like front screen with great forward visibility.

Panoramic iDrive in the BMW i3 puts important information in a clear display at the base of the windscreen (BMW)

In my car, Panoramic iDrive works with the central touchscreen and a separate head-up display to give you plenty of information without relying on a conventional instrument panel behind the steering wheel.

You can drag up to six widgets from the central screen onto the panoramic display and arrange them to suit you, so frequently used information can stay in view. The steering-wheel controls light up when their functions are available, with driving assistance on one side and phone and entertainment controls on the other. BMW’s Operating System X also lets different drivers save their own settings, with support for up to seven user profiles.

The head-up display is fantastic, with crisp, colourful detail and augmented-reality directions appearing in your line of sight. It’s an option across the range and was fitted to my car.

I’m much less convinced by the shape of the 17.9-inch touchscreen. BMW calls it a Free-Cut Design, but I’m not sure why it needs to be that shape. The system works well; it’s the oddly shaped screen itself that I don’t like, especially when the rest of the display setup is so good. With my driving position, some of the ‘fast keys’ on the right of the screen were slightly obscured by the steering wheel – not ideal.

The 17.9-inch touchscreen is an odd shape with the steering wheel obscuring part of it (BMW)

There’s plenty you can do without touching the screen, including asking the voice assistant for directions or music by saying “Hey BMW”. Compatible phones and watches can act as the key, with access shared with other people if you want, and software updates can arrive over the air to add functions and keep the system up to date. Wireless phone charging is standard, too.

The Harman Kardon surround-sound system in my car was seriously impressive. With Dolby Atmos, it’s the best I’ve heard from a setup with a relatively modest speaker count, and it manages that without any speakers tucked into the headrests.

The driving assistance deserves plenty of praise as well. Driving Assistant Plus is standard, controlling speed and distance to the car in front and helping you stay in your lane. My car also had the optional Motorway Assistant, and the overall setup is one of the best adaptive cruise systems I’ve used. It feels responsive, nicely calibrated and trustworthy, which makes it much easier to get along with.

I particularly liked the way it suggests a lane change in motorway mode. Check the relevant mirror and the car indicates and moves across for you. It’s brilliantly done, although you still need to watch the road and remain responsible for driving. Motorway Assistant allows hands-free assistance on compatible motorways up to the national speed limit, while BMW’s wider assistance system also lets you steer, accelerate or brake without immediately switching everything off.

The navigation has some useful help for charging, too. BMW Maps can plan the stops you’ll need, show expected charging times and costs, and take account of your preferred operators and how much battery charge you want left when you arrive. It also shows nearby facilities, so you can see what’s around while the car is plugged in.

The Harman Kardon audio system featuring Dolby Atmos is particularly impressive (BMW)

Set a rapid charger as your destination and the battery can warm or cool itself ready for the stop, or you can start that process through the screen or My BMW app. Even the charging flap can open automatically when the car recognises that you’re about to plug in, closing again afterwards. A rear-view camera is standard, while my car also had the optional Parking Assistant Pro.

Prices and running costs

The i3 can be specified with BMW's illuminated Iconic Grille (BMW)

The BMW i3 range starts at £47,925 for the 40 xDrive, with the 50 xDrive costing from £53,425. That £5,500 difference buys the bigger battery, longer maximum claimed range, more power and faster rapid charging. There are standard, M Sport and M Sport Pro versions, with M Sport adding sportier styling, blue brake callipers and extra interior detailing. M Sport Pro brings further equipment, including M Sport seats, red brake callipers and the illuminated Iconic Glow grille.

The M Sport First Edition I drove had a basic price of £56,900. Its options added £5,575 and delivery another £762.50, giving a listed total of £63,237.50. Those extras included the 20-inch wheels, panoramic roof, Motorway Assistant and Parking Assistant Pro, along with the paint and interior choices. The head-up display, Harman Kardon audio and 22kW AC charging were also included in this car’s specification. Motorway Assistant and BMW Digital Premium came with access for a limited period.

The verdict: BMW i3

What a great car. The i3 drives just as a 3 Series should, with lovely steering, impressive grip and superb body control, while the ride strikes a very happy balance between keeping you involved and keeping you comfortable. There’s plenty of performance, too, and the quality inside is every bit as convincing as the driving experience. I’m less taken with the shape of the touchscreen, and anyone sitting behind a driver who likes their seat low might have a few words to say about foot room. But with such a long maximum claimed range, excellent displays and a terrific sound system, there’s an awful lot to like. I loved it.

BMW iX5 rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

BMW says the 50 xDrive can add up to 263 miles of range in ten minutes at a suitable rapid charger, with a maximum DC charging rate of 400kW. The 40 xDrive can add up to 209 miles in ten minutes and charges at up to 300kW. Both have 11kW AC charging as standard, with 22kW available optionally.

How much does it cost and is it worth it?

Prices start at £47,925 for the 40 xDrive and £53,425 for the 50 xDrive. The car I drove was hugely enjoyable, with excellent steering, a well-judged ride and a beautifully made interior. Add the long maximum claimed range and impressive technology, and it’s a very convincing package. Just check that the rear foot room works for your passengers.

Does BMW replace batteries for free?

Qualifying battery faults are covered under BMW’s standard UK electric-car warranty for eight years or 100,000 miles from first registration, whichever comes first. There’s also cover if the battery’s capacity drops below 70 per cent of its original level. The rest of the car has a three-year, unlimited-mileage warranty.

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