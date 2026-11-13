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Cricket
Who is Mahli Beardman? Young debutant stars as Australia hammer struggling England
By Rory Dollard,8 days ago
- Australia secured a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over England in the first One Day International in Perth, despite off-field turmoil surrounding historic ball-tampering allegations within Australian cricket.
- Twenty-one-year-old debutant Mahli Beardman produced a sensational performance for the hosts, taking record debut figures for Australia of six for 24 to tear through England's batting line-up.
- England collapsed to 65 for eight before late contributions from Will Jacks and Gus Atkinson lifted the tourists to a meagre total of 131 all out.
- Australian captain Mitch Marsh smashed a rapid 50 off just 30 balls to spearhead the run chase, reaching the target in under 24 overs with 159 deliveries left unused.
- The defeat marks England's fourth loss in their past five outings, continuing a difficult period following a disappointing tri-series in Pakistan and another heavy defeat at Optus Stadium.
IN FULL
England thrashed by Australia in first ODI to provide welcome distraction to sandpaper scandal