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Consumers making purchases during Black Friday risk missing critical red flags for fraud because they are multitasking, a major bank has warned.

According to research commissioned by Barclays, a fifth (21 per cent) of people surveyed admit to shopping online while distracted by other activities, such as watching television.

The lender warned that split attention makes it easier to overlook indicators of fraud, including misspelled web domains or offers that appear suspiciously cheap.

The study found that 34 per cent of people have been targeted by, lost money to, or know someone who has fallen victim to a retail scam.

Only one in 10 (10 per cent) of those polled felt confident they could avoid being deceived by fraudulent schemes during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

However, just 36 per cent said they actually take steps to check whether a site is genuine before making a purchase.

Black Friday is fast approaching (PA)

A significant proportion of respondents—76 per cent—believe that recent developments in artificial intelligence have made cyber scams markedly more convincing.

Shoppers highlighted that AI technology makes fake online reviews (44 per cent) and counterfeit merchant websites (43 per cent) far harder to spot.

Only 34 per cent of consumers feel confident in their ability to detect an AI-generated fraudulent offer while shopping online.

Although Black Friday takes place on 27 November, many retailers initiate discounts weeks in advance of the date.

Kirsty Adams, a fraud and scams expert at Barclays, said: "Black Friday is a great time to grab a bargain, and most of us know scams are out there.

"But when you’re scrolling on the sofa and a countdown timer starts ticking, or a deal pops up in your feed from an account that looks just like a brand you trust, it’s easy to get swept up and pay before you’ve had a chance to check. No deal is worth rushing for.

"So take a moment before you buy. Go to the retailer’s own website or app, and never pay by bank transfer to someone you don’t know."

The survey was carried out by Opinium Research, polling 2,000 people across the UK during October.

Dr Rasha Kassem, senior academic and leader of the Fraud Research Group at Aston University, said: "Consumers must remember that even familiar brands can be impersonated.

"Advances in artificial intelligence have made it easier for criminals to create highly convincing copies of legitimate retail websites, complete with professional designs, logos and fabricated customer reviews."

Barclays commissioned research into potential scams (PA Archive)

Phil Cotter, CEO at SmartSearch, said scams are becoming increasingly convincing, adding: "Poor spelling and dodgy-looking websites are no longer the giveaway they once were, particularly with AI helping criminals create more polished and believable content."

He said: "The merchandise is often advertised at irresistible prices, but once you’ve handed over your money, the website disappears, the goods never arrive, and your card details may have been harvested along the way.

"If a deal looks too good to be true, it probably is. And before entering any payment details, check the web address carefully and make sure you’re buying from the genuine retailer."

Mr Cotter also advised individuals to watch out for deceptive messages claiming an order has hit a snag, which contain links aimed at harvesting personal and financial details.

He said: "Others create urgency by claiming an account has been suspended or a payment needs verifying."

He further warned against suspicious listings on social media and digital marketplaces, adding: "Always check the retailer’s official website rather than buying through an unfamiliar advert and never agree to pay outside a platform’s recognised payment system."