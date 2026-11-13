Kate will host her sixth Together At Christmas carol service (Jordan Pettitt/PA) PA Archive

The Princess of Wales will host her annual, cherished Together At Christmas carol service to celebrate the importance of love, kindness and caring for one another.

Kate will preside over her service at Westminster Abbey on December 11, with more than 1,600 guests filling the pews where the princess and her husband married in 2011.

The guests will include people who have played an important role in supporting others in their communities.

Last year’s Together At Christmas service celebrated love in all its forms (Jordan Pettitt/PA) (PA Archive)

The televised service will feature traditional and contemporary Christmas music, and readings and performances from special guests.

Now in its sixth year, the service will celebrate the importance of love, kindness and caring for one another.

It will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day morning.

Prince George, Prince Louis (centre) and Princess Charlotte attended the service at Westminster Abbey last year (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Archive)

In addition, 15 Together At Christmas community carol services will take place across the UK, from the Shetland Isles to Devon.

Last year, the princess was joined by the Prince of Wales and their three children at the service in Westminster Abbey which celebrated love in all its forms.

Celebrities including actress Kate Winslet, singer Katie Melua and chef Dame Mary Berry were also in attendance.