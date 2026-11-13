Mahli Beardman blew England away in Perth AP

England crashed to a heavy defeat in the first game of their latest Australian tour, with a rousing debut from 21-year-old Mahli Beardman diverting some of the home side’s attention from the ongoing sandpaper scandal.

Australian cricket is in the midst of a bitter civil war over Usman Khawaja’s historic ball-tampering allegations, but the hosts still eased to a seven-wicket victory in the first ODI in Perth, where local boy Beardman collected stunning figures of six for 24.

It proved another calamitous visit to Optus Stadium for England, who threw away the first Ashes Test in two days on the same ground 12 months ago.

With Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood all rested between Test series, Australia pieced together an inexperienced attack and watched as it dismantled their rivals. At one stage England were 65 for eight and staring at a record-low total, with some late repair work by the tail lifting them to 131 all out.

Travis Head missed the chance to repeat his match-winning Ashes knock when he was bowled cheaply by Gus Atkinson but skipper Mitch Marsh took up the mantle, clubbing 50 off just 30 balls to lead a chase that was all over in less than 24 overs.

England were criticised last winter for being too casual in their preparations Down Under but that has not been the case this time. They have trained hard, given themselves time to acclimatise and beaten Western Australia in a warm-up game at the WACA.

All of that work came to nothing, though, as they followed up a disappointing tri-series in Pakistan with a fourth loss in their last five outings.

After being sent in England’s openers scraped together 24 before Australia bagged their first, Ben Duckett slashing Spencer Johnson to backward point.

Ben Duckett was the first English batsman to get out (AP)

Tom Banton came closer than anyone to finding form, hitting five fours on his way to 25 before driving with hard hands at the tidy Xavier Bartlett.

An average start then transformed into a dreadful once as the introduction of Beardman plunged the innings into turmoil.

Kicking off his senior international career with England’s two best batters at the crease, the youngster got the best of both. His eighth ball was sharp and well directed, with enough swing to take the outside edge as Harry Brook went back in defence.

Joe Root, on the day he became just the third Englishman to 200 ODI appearances, was even bigger scalp. Muddling his way to 17 from 36 balls, he was put down by Cooper Connolly on three before an optimistic drive off Beardman wound up in Josh Inglis’ gloves.

The celebrations showed how much that wicket meant but he was just warming up. Jordan Cox followed to another defensive nick and Beardman showed his range by bouncing out Sam Curran, who hooked obligingly to fine leg for a seven-ball duck. Liam Dawson also fell without score, the fifth victim of a dream debut.

Australia made easy work of their 131 chase (AP)

England’s woes continued as Jamie Overton’s ugly top-edge was plucked one-handed by the returning Johnson but Will Jacks’ 25 and Atkinson’s punchy 29 not out saw them double their total.

Beardman returned to end the innings, dismissing Jofra Archer to claim record debut figures for Australia and match England’s best ever analysis in the format, by Reece Topley in 2022.

Atkinson bowled Head with his first delivery but Australia never threatened to let the result slip. Marsh put his foot down, blazing four sixes and four fours, effectively settling the matter by the time flicked Overton to deep-midwicket in the ninth over.

Banton misjudged a steepling catch to spare Connolly on five, who added 22 more before poking Archer to gully.

Inglis and Matt Renshaw did the rest with minimal fuss, leaving 159 deliveries unused.