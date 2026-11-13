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Roger Waters has reportedly split from his wife Kamilah Chavis after five years of marriage.

The former Pink Floyd bassist filed for divorce from Chavis on Tuesday (10 November 2026), according to People.

The publication reports that the case lodged in New York’s Supreme Court has been listed as contested, meaning one or more issues between the former couple are currently unresolved.

Waters, 83, revealed in October 2021 that he had married for the fifth time, sharing photos of their wedding to his Facebook account.

“I’m so happy, finally a keeper,” he wrote in the post.

Waters met Chavis when she was working in transportation and drove the car that took him to and from his hotel while he was performing at Coachella festival in 2016.

He previously told Argentinian outlet Infobae in 2018: “I was in the same place for two weeks and we were being transported between the hotel and the stadium. My security guard would sit with her and they’d talk while I was in the back. I don’t know, something attracted me.

“One day I said, ‘Excuse me,’ and she turned around. ‘Did someone ever tell you that you have beautiful cheekbones?’ I saw a small reaction, and that was the beginning.”

Waters also reflected on his views of love, remarking: “Love is good, obviously. It requires maturing. If you have real love, it will surely last a long time. Because love is about giving, not receiving.”

Waters and his fifth wife Kamilah Chavis have filed for divorce (Getty)

In 2023, he shared a video of the pair together in Munich: “Yesterday, my wife Kamilah and I went to Perlacher Forst to place white roses on the graves of Sophie and Hans Scholl and Christopher Probst,” he wrote.

“Three of the seven members of the White Rose Movement who were executed by the Nazis here in Munich in 1943.”

Waters was previously married to Judith Trim from 1969 until 1975, Carolyne Christie from 1976 to 1992, Priscilla Phillips from 1993 to 2001 and Laurie Durning from 2012 until 2015.

He has three adult children: Harry and India from his second marriage, and Jack with his third wife.