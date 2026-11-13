Your browser does not support the video tag.

England sealed their spot in the Nations League quarter-finals with a 2-1 win over Croatia at Wembley on Thursday night.

Harry Kane was honoured by Prince William and Peter Shilton before the game as he became the most-capped player in the history of the England men’s team by moving to 126 caps.

The Three Lions appeared on course for a routine win when Morgan Rogers fired them into the lead in the first half.

However, Croatia hit back as Petar Sucic capitalised on a Jarell Quansah error to bring his side level just before the hour mark.

It was Kane who had the final say, though, as he scored a penalty in the 64th minute to move to 92 international goals and book England’s place in the last eight of the Nations League.

IN FULL

England vs Croatia LIVE: Harry Kane scores winning goal as he breaks Three Lions appearance record