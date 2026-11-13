Police personnel ride an armoured vehicle as they patrol a street a day after clashes with the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party supporters during an anti-government protest demanding the release of their leader and jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Bara town of Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province on October 14, 2026 AFP/Getty

Pakistan's military said on Friday that 74 militants had been killed in a series of raids on their hideouts over the past 10 days.

The operations took place in the northwest and in the southwest, in regions along the border with Afghanistan.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, troops raided hideouts in the Mir Ali and Orakzai districts, the military said in a statement.

Those operations left 43 militants dead, according to the statement, which said weapons, ammunition and explosive devices were seized.

A further 31 militants were killed in multiple operations in Balochistan province since Nov. 3, the military said.

Balochistan is the site of a bloody insurgency led by the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army.

The military alleged the militants were backed by Afghanistan and India.

Kabul and New Delhi have previously denied such allegations.

The military identified the militants as Khawarij, a term the government uses for fighters it says are backed by Afghanistan, including those linked to the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan.

Kabul denies the accusations.

The Pakistani Taliban are a separate group from but allied with Afghanistan's Taliban, who took power in Kabul in 2021.