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Reform UK’s Zia Yusuf and Conservative MP Chris Philp had an angry clash at a press conference in Piddington opposing asylum accommodation plans.

The government is facing a legal challenge from the Oxfordshire village over its decision to turn a nearby Ministry of Defence site into accommodation for more than 1,200 detained asylum seekers.

When invited to make speeches, Mr Yusuf asked Mr Philp to apologise for the Tories record on immigration, saying it was "important that we hold everybody accountable for this situation".

Mr Philp, the shadow home secretary, told him on several occasions to “calm down” and accused Reform’s home affairs spokesperson of deploying “cheap politics”.

Backlash from local residents, who have reacted with anger to the government proposals, is continuing to mount as ministers seek to close asylum hotels.

Conservative MP Chris Philp (left) and Reform UK’s Zia Yusuf (right) had a fiery clash at a Piddington press conference (Getty)

Angela Rayner, the communities secretary, has granted full planning permission for the site, but Piddington parish council chair, Tim McNally, says villagers will fight the decision in the courts.

In a press conference chaired by Mr McNally, Mr Yusuf told the crowd: "It's obviously true that we would not be gathered here today and 1,200 men would not be being dumped into this beautiful village were it not for the actions of the Conservative government.

"So I actually want to ask you Chris, would you actually like to apologise for the things you did in government to bring hundreds of thousands of people into this country illegally?"

Mr Philp described the remarks as “disingenuous” and argued the migrants who would be placed near Piddington would have arrived in the country since Labour has been in power.

He added: "Zia, read the room, listen to the people clapping and read the room."

Mr Yusuf called on Mr Philp to "apologise" for the Tories handling of immigration (Getty)

In response, Mr Yusuf pointed out that Philp, who was previously an immigration minister, had been "heavily involved in immigration and borders policy" for the Conservatives in government.

Mr Philp repeated his "read the room" suggestion, adding: "The public here want you to pipe down on the cheap politics."

Mr Yusuf denied he was engage in “cheap politics”, with Mr Philp heard saying: "Buddy, I'm not here to give you comms advice, mate, you're in a hole stop digging."

McNally thanked the pair for attending the press conference, adding: "I understand this is a passionate discussion and I respect you both for what you've got to do and what you represent."

The village’s opposition has even included a symbolic referendum to declare Piddington independent from the rest of the country.

There is now a six-week window in which the decision can be challenged legally.

Mr McNally said there would be “many actions” by villagers, and that ministers should “absolutely” be braced for a legal challenge.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that the village could also apply the new Hillsborough Law, which would create a legally enforceable duty of candour which compels public officials and authorities to act transparently when investigations and inquiries take place.

Signs in the village of Piddington (PA)

Asked how the village would respond, he said: "There's going to be many actions, you will see. We will disclose that as we move forward.

“Today is a day of reflection, and we’ll work out where we plan to go from this point. But I will say, the Hillsborough Law is there for a reason, and we’re going to apply it.”

Asked if ministers should be braced for a legal challenge, he said: “Absolutely, absolutely.”

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said the plans were a “betrayal of the women of Piddington” and “emblematic of Labour and Angela Rayner’s disregard for the law and women and girls’ safety”.

She said on social media: "When I visited Piddington I met a village terrified of what was about to land on their doorstep.

"The Government said it was listening, instead it's completely ignored this community's concerns.

Piddington has declared itself independent in a symbolic referendum (Lydia Spencer-Elliott/The Independent)

The 1,000-plus male migrants that Labour are about to deposit in Oxfordshire are in Britain illegally. They should be deported as soon as possible, not housed in areas completely unsuitable for the task."

Reform UK’s home affairs spokesperson Zia Yusuf accused the government of having “betrayed their own people”.

"Over 1200 unvetted illegal migrant men are being dumped in Piddington. They will outnumber the women of Piddington by eight to one,” he said.

"Tory and Labour governments have betrayed their own people. Reform will detain and deport all of these men."

Downing Street said it “completely understands the strength feeling” on this issue in Piddington, but insisted “the safety of the public will always be our top priority”.

Defence minister Luke Pollard said that the government would continue to engage with the community.

The former military base near Piddington (PA Wire)

He told LBC: "It's pretty obvious that there's a strong sense of feeling from the community around Bicester, especially in Piddington.

"The Home Office continues to engage with those.

"There's still a few more stages to go here, so it's not yet fully locked in and delivered, so that we can understand where the concerns are, so they can be mitigated.

“I recognise that any change for the people around MoD Bicester will be a concern, and that’s why it’s so important that the Home Office engages with the community.”

A Home Office spokesperson said on Thursday: "Planning permission allows us to continue to progress the use of MoD Bicester. However, a final decision to proceed is yet to be taken.

"The government is working on a fairer distribution of asylum accommodation across the country, with over £1 billion saved in costs since the election.

"This includes closing all asylum hotels and moving to alternative accommodation, including former military sites.

“These are designed to be self-contained, with 24/7 security and CCTV, to minimise the impact on the local community.”

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