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Morgan Rogers has defended his Chelsea team-mate Cole Palmer against claims of a lack of commitment to England, labelling suggestions that Palmer does not want to represent his country as a lie.

Palmer was left out of Thomas Tuchel's England squad for the November internationals, with the manager stating that the forward misses too many opportunities to impress after previously withdrawing with an injury.

Rogers explained that Palmer has been managing ongoing physical issues for his long-term fitness, insisting that any caution taken is for his body's sake and not due to a reluctance to play for England. “It’s a nonsense really that people are questioning someone that wants to play for England,” said Rogers.

Tuchel dismissed any controversy surrounding Rogers's comments, calling it an understandable emotional defence of a team-mate whilst praising Rogers as the standout performer in England's 2-1 victory against Croatia.

Having started every game for Chelsea this season, Palmer retains the backing of Rogers, who expressed hope that the forward will return to the national setup sooner rather than later.

IN FULL

Morgan Rogers hits back at criticism of Cole Palmer’s commitment to England: ‘It’s a lie’