Tim Cook took Apple to a massive $4.5 trillion market capitalisation from $350bn Reuters

“A legend to replace a legend.” So said Donald Trump of Tim Cook, his choice to replace Jensen Huang as CEO of Nvidia.

Even a stopped clock tells the right time twice a day. This is not the craziest idea out there simply because Cook knows how to run a big, complex tech business, successfully,

Apple massively increased its market value under his tenure, which saw the company becoming one of America’s mega cap companies. Over a 15-year stint as CEO, he took the company to a $4.5 trillion market capitalisation from $350bn. Apple today is ​the only company worth more than Nvidia.

If he did not have a signature super-product like the iPhone, which the company is still yoked to, he had a long list of wins. If you’re wearing AirPods while reading this, thank Tim Cook.

The Apple Watch was launched on his watch, and after a rocky start, it too became a success. He moved the Mac over to Apple’s own chips, and he successfully scaled Apple’s services business into a major revenue earner. There is ApplePay, which turned the iPhone into a wallet, AppleTV, with its Oscar nominations and so on.

The one obvious miss: AI. California wealth manager Ross Gerber dismissed Cook as “the guy who actually missed AI for Apple” and suggested the chipmaker should make an internal appointment as it seeks a permanent successor to its inspirational founder.

But is that even a miss? While Apple’s rivals pour billions into big tech’s bright shiny object, it is a relative miser, spending a tiny fraction of what Alphabet (Google), Meta (Facebook), Amazon and Microsoft (a collective $700bn, you read that right) are splurging. It is renting infrastructure rather than owning it.

Some investors may be quite pleased about that. If I had Apple shares, I believe I would be.

Yet one or more of those four will end up in the loser’s column, and will have poured all that money into a bottomless pit. Apple, which is still printing the stuff for fun, will still be there after the fallout.

It’s not whether Cook, notably free of scandal (big plus), could do it that’s the real question here. It’s whether he wants to.

This all has thrown the focus on the superstar CEO, and rightly so, because the hard fact is that no one is irreplaceable. Every boss’s tenure comes to an end eventually, not usually in an ugly scandal like Huang’s affair with Alice Huang (no relation), another tech exec who is alleged to have been Chinese spy. And she was not his only dalliance.

Granted, it is a star’s fall. A veritable supernova explosion. And it has wiped billions of dollars from Nvidia’s market value. Note to Nvidia’s directors: remember business is a team sport. Make your next guy the captain rather than the all singing, all dancing generalissimo. Your investors will thank you.

The dilemma of how to replace the legend with a legend is not just for Nvidia’s board. It is a problem for America. With its chips, it is the dominant supplier of hardware that AI models run on. You don’t have ChatGPT without Nvidia’s hardware.

It is why America has a lead that China is eating into. The current turmoil is grist to Beijing’s mill, albeit temporary because it has lost, well, maybe an ally? Huang notably argued for an easing of the controls on the export of some its chips. His successor surely won’t make that mistake.