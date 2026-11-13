Signs in the village of Piddington (Jacob King/PA) PA Wire

The Government will face a legal challenge over plans to convert a Ministry of Defence site near the Oxfordshire village of Piddington into accommodation for more than 1,200 detained asylum seekers, the parish council chairman has said.

Communities Secretary Angela Rayner has approved full planning permission, a decision welcomed by the Home Office, who want to end the use of asylum hotels.

Ministers have faced angry opposition from villagers over the plans, who even made a symbolic attempt to declare the village independent from the rest of the country.

There is now a six-week window when the decision can face a legal challenge.

The former military base near Piddington (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

Parish council chairman Tim McNally said there would be “many actions” by villagers, and that ministers should “absolutely” be braced for a legal challenge.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that the village could also apply the new Hillsborough Law.

Once passed, the law would create a legally enforceable duty of candour which compels public officials and authorities to act transparently when investigations and inquiries take place.

Mr McNally told the programme: “Last night, (Prime Minister) Andy Burnham was on a podium talking about the violence, sexual violence towards women, and bringing it upon the media industry as their responsibility to manage.

“But the reality is, is that this is exactly what the Government is doing to us here.”

Asked how the village would respond, he said: “There’s going to be many actions, you will see. We will disclose that as we move forward.

“Today is a day of reflection, and we’ll work out where we plan to go from this point. But I will say, the Hillsborough Law is there for a reason, and we’re going to apply it.”

Asked if ministers should be braced for a legal challenge, he said: “Absolutely, absolutely.”

Defence minister Luke Pollard said the Government would continue to engage with the community.

He told LBC: “It’s pretty obvious that there’s a strong sense of feeling from the community around Bicester, especially in Piddington.

“The Home Office continues to engage with those.

“There’s still a few more stages to go here, so it’s not yet fully locked in and delivered, so that we can understand where the concerns are, so they can be mitigated.

“I recognise that any change for the people around MoD Bicester will be a concern, and that’s why it’s so important that the Home Office engages with the community.”

A Home Office spokesperson said on Thursday: “Planning permission allows us to continue to progress the use of MoD Bicester. However, a final decision to proceed is yet to be taken.

“The Government is working on a fairer distribution of asylum accommodation across the country, with over £1 billion saved in costs since the election.

“This includes closing all asylum hotels and moving to alternative accommodation, including former military sites.

“These are designed to be self-contained, with 24/7 security and CCTV, to minimise the impact on the local community.”

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said the plans were a “betrayal of the women of Piddington” and “emblematic of Labour and Angela Rayner’s disregard for the law and women and girls’ safety”.

She said on social media: “When I visited Piddington I met a village terrified of what was about to land on their doorstep.

“The Government said it was listening, instead it’s completely ignored this community’s concerns.

The 1,000+ male migrants that Labour are about to deposit in Oxfordshire are in Britain illegally. They should be deported as soon as possible, not housed in areas completely unsuitable for the task.”