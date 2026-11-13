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Arctic air is sweeping across the UK bringing widespread low temperatures, harsh frosts and a chance of snow.

It comes after forecasters predicted brief snow showers overnight Wednesday into Thursday “in the far northeast of Scotland, mainly Shetland”.

Temperatures could drop to -6C on Friday night ahead of more cold weather this weekend, while a yellow cold health alert is in place for the North West and West Midlands until 12pm on Saturday.

According to the Met Office, Saturday is set to be “largely fine and dry for England and Wales”, while northern Scotland will be cloudy “with some rain and hill snow”.

Meanwhile, it’s outlook for Sunday to Tuesday currently reads: “Unsettled with spells of rain or showers Sunday and Monday. Rain in the south on Tuesday, with some hill snow possible. Brighter with showers elsewhere. Often windy and feeling cold.”

IN FULL

Arctic blast brings chance of snow to UK as temperatures plunge to -6C this weekend