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A Second World War operations room buried deep inside Dover's white cliffs is opening to the public for the first time on Friday.

Built in 1940, the secret Fan Bay Plotting Room housed advanced technology to direct guns defending the Strait of Dover during wartime shelling.

The underground site was abandoned after the war and buried under soil in the 1970s before being rediscovered in 2017.

The National Trust has conserved the space to preserve its original condition, including wartime graffiti, peeling paint, and exposed pipes.

Volunteers have researched personal records to uncover the individual stories of those who served there, with tours available via advance booking.

IN FULL

Inside the secret wartime bunker rediscovered beneath white cliffs of Dover