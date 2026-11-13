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Military
Finnish forces detect ‘strike’ on Russian warship in Baltic Sea
By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar,3 days ago
- The Finnish Defence Forces confirmed they detected a strike on a Russian warship in the Gulf of Finland area of the Baltic Sea on Wednesday.
- Estonian media reported that the vessel involved was a small Russian navy ship, which subsequently managed to return to St Petersburg following the incident.
- The cause of the strike and whether any casualties were sustained aboard the vessel remain currently unknown.
- Finnish military officials stated that the regional security situation remains stable and stressed that Finland faces no immediate military threat.
- The Finnish Defence Forces declined to provide additional details concerning the precise timing, location, or method used to detect the strike.
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