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The Finnish Defence Forces confirmed they detected a strike on a Russian warship in the Gulf of Finland area of the Baltic Sea on Wednesday.

Estonian media reported that the vessel involved was a small Russian navy ship, which subsequently managed to return to St Petersburg following the incident.

The cause of the strike and whether any casualties were sustained aboard the vessel remain currently unknown.

Finnish military officials stated that the regional security situation remains stable and stressed that Finland faces no immediate military threat.

The Finnish Defence Forces declined to provide additional details concerning the precise timing, location, or method used to detect the strike.

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