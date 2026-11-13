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Julia Hartley-Brewer will leave Talk after more than a decade, News Broadcasting announced on Thursday with her final show set for November 19.

The station said she was leaving to focus on new journalistic projects as well as to write opinion pieces for The Sun.

The 58-year-old journalist joined Talk in March 2016 and is known for presenting its mid-morning show from Monday to Thursday.

Alex Phillips, who currently presents from Friday to Sunday, will succeed her.

Hartley-Brewer said: "Broadcasting on Talk over the past decade has been a privilege and a pleasure.

"I am incredibly proud of what we have created together over 10 wonderful years.

“It’s been a rollercoaster ride of news since 2016, starting with Brexit and Trump, through Covid and lockdowns, as well as wars in Westminster and overseas, and I have loved every minute both on and off air.”

She went on to thank her “brilliant colleagues” and all the “unsung heroes” behind the scenes.

She added: "Most of all, I want to say a huge thank you to our army of loyal listeners and viewers who have tuned in every day to laugh, argue and cut through the spin with me.

“Talk remains in brilliant hands with a phenomenal production team and I wish the station every success as it moves from strength to strength.”

Phillips praised the journalist for being a “genuine broadcasting titan” adding that following in her footsteps is a “tremendous honour”.

She added: "Talk has built a unique, vital space for open debate where common sense comes first, and I couldn't be more thrilled to take the helm at the mid-morning show.

“The energy and ambition across the station is palpable, and I can’t wait to hold this Government – and the whole political class – to proper account.”

Julia Hartley-Brewer attending the Television and Radio Industries Club awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London (Ian West/PA) (PA Archive)

Scott Taunton, president of News Broadcasting, said she was an “integral part of Talk’s DNA”.

He added: "Her tenacity, sharp wit, and fearless journalistic instincts helped put the station firmly on the national map.

"She has consistently set the news agenda and given a powerful voice to her audience.

“We are deeply grateful for her exceptional contribution to News Broadcasting over the past decade.”

Hartley-Brewer has spent more than a decade at the station, which she joined in March 2016.