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Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz shares health update after Daytona crash
By Shahana Yasmin,4 days ago
- Actor and race-car driver Frankie Muniz was discharged from the hospital following a crash during a practice lap at Daytona International Speedway.
- The 40-year-old was preparing for the Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic, a benefit race supporting military and veteran communities.
- Muniz expressed disappointment at missing the event, noting he was sore but crediting his Mustang with protecting him during the crash.
- Ford development driver Jenson Altzman replaced Muniz in the exhibition race representing Team Air Force.
- The Malcolm in the Middle star currently competes full-time for Team Reaume in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.
IN FULL