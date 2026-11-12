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Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz shares health update after Daytona crash

By Shahana Yasmin,

4 days ago
  • Actor and race-car driver Frankie Muniz was discharged from the hospital following a crash during a practice lap at Daytona International Speedway.
  • The 40-year-old was preparing for the Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic, a benefit race supporting military and veteran communities.
  • Muniz expressed disappointment at missing the event, noting he was sore but crediting his Mustang with protecting him during the crash.
  • Ford development driver Jenson Altzman replaced Muniz in the exhibition race representing Team Air Force.
  • The Malcolm in the Middle star currently competes full-time for Team Reaume in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

IN FULL

Malcolm in the Middle star ‘a little sore’ after crash

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