Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz shares health update after Daytona crash

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Actor and race-car driver Frankie Muniz was discharged from the hospital following a crash during a practice lap at Daytona International Speedway.

The 40-year-old was preparing for the Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic, a benefit race supporting military and veteran communities.

Muniz expressed disappointment at missing the event, noting he was sore but crediting his Mustang with protecting him during the crash.

Ford development driver Jenson Altzman replaced Muniz in the exhibition race representing Team Air Force.

The Malcolm in the Middle star currently competes full-time for Team Reaume in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

IN FULL

Malcolm in the Middle star ‘a little sore’ after crash