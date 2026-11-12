Ariana Grande makes red carpet debut with boyfriend Ricky Álvarez

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Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez made their red carpet debut as a couple at the New York premiere of Focker In-Law on Wednesday (11 November), sharing an embrace and whispering in each other’s ears in front of photographers.

The 33-year-old singer, who made her relationship Instagram official in August, wore a vintage 1990s Badgley Mischka gown, while the dancer chose a black blazer and jeans.

The pair previously dated between 2015 and 2016, when Alvarez worked on her Honeymoon Tour.

Their outing comes months after Grande announced a break from public life, citing “endless, ongoing public scrutiny”, according to her representative.