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Pat Cummins to face new questions over Usman Khawaja’s sandpapergate claims

By Rory Dollard,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ONBrB_1H0dIhcA00
Australia captain Pat Cummins has claimed no knowledge of the plot Ben Whitley/PA
  • Australia captain Pat Cummins has called a press conference in Sydney to address ball-tampering allegations raised in Usman Khawaja's new autobiography.
  • Khawaja's memoir alleges that knowledge of the 2018 sandpaper plot was widespread within the team, contradicting previous official findings.
  • The revelations suggest ball-tampering occurred before the Cape Town Test and that calls for collective responsibility were dismissed by unnamed teammates.
  • The claims cast fresh scrutiny on Australia's main bowling group, including Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon, who previously denied prior knowledge.
  • Starc maintained his stance that bowlers were unaware of foreign substances on the field, while Cummins stated he needed time to properly understand Khawaja's allegations before speaking.

IN FULL

Pat Cummins calls press conference to address Usman Khawaja sandpapergate revelations

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