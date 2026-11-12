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Tennis
Emma Raducanu to play for first time since in six months at United Cup
By Michael Jones,4 days ago
- Emma Raducanu will make her competitive tennis return at the United Cup in January following a six-month injury lay-off.
- The 2021 US Open champion has been sidelined since June after suffering a shin stress fracture that forced her to miss Wimbledon.
- Raducanu will utilise a special ranking of 38 to secure direct entry into eight tournaments, including the Australian Open and key WTA 1000 events.
- Representing Great Britain in Sydney, she is scheduled to compete in group matches against host nation Australia and France.
- Having resumed training in September, the British number five plans to conduct a warm-weather training camp in the Middle East before traveling to Australia.
IN FULL
Emma Raducanu’s return to tennis confirmed after six-month injury lay-off
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