Trump and Netanyahu call descended into ‘shouting match from hell’ in clash over Iran war

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A phone call between President Donald Trump and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu turned into the “shouting match from hell”over whether or not to resume strikes against Iran, according to reports.

The US president and the Israeli leader are said to have strongly disagreed on further attacks against the Islamic Republic, after Trump’s disastrous defeat in the midterms was blamed on the conflict.

The discussion came amid threats by Tehran to bomb US bases and to expand the conflict beyond the Middle East to the country’s allies.

Negotiations have remained deadlocked for months as both sides remain insistent on their demands.

The Israeli leader is said to have been pushing the president to strike, while Trump is reported to have insisted on continuing with a diplomatic approach, sources told Ynet.

Trump and Netanyahu reportedly argued about whether or not to resume strikes against Iran (Reuters)

Tensions escalated until the call erupted into a “shouting match from hell”, sources said.

Netanyahu’s office denied that the discussion was confrontational. They confirmed that the call took place but that it was “very much not a difficult conversation”.

A spokesperson for the White House told Fox News: “The United States is in a very strong position with control of the Strait of Hormuz and the Iranian economy collapsing.

“The President has been clear that the greatest naval blockade in history, Operation Economic Outcast, and the new Operation Iron Gate will continue with full effect.

“President Trump holds all the cards and will do whatever is best for the United States.”

The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.

Fuel prices have skyrocketed as the Strait of Hormuz remains largely blockaded (Reuters)

According to the Financial Times, Netanyahu has been ringing Trump on an almost daily basis to pressure him to restart the conflict in the Middle East.

There have been previous reports of heated phone calls between the close allies and world leaders. Earlier this year it was reported that he had called Netanyahu “f***ing crazy” in a heated exchange.

“You said ‘are you f***ing crazy’, ‘what are you f***ing doing’, ‘I helped you stay out of jail’. Is that true? Did you speak to him in those terms?” podcast host and conservative commentator Miranda Devine said in an interview in June.

Trump responded: “I did. I wouldn’t say angry, I was a little bit perturbed at his constantly fighting with Lebanon. At some point I said, ‘Bibi you’ve got to stop this. You’ve got to stop it’.”

However, he insisted at the time that the pair remained cordial.

Trump has repeatedly denied that he was manoeuvred by Israel into starting the war in February.

On Wednesday, an Iranian official threatened to expand the conflict to Europe.

“If the Americans make a mistake and attack us, we will not limit ourselves to nearby bases,” said Iranian Security Council secretary Mohsen Rezaei, in an interview with Al Mayadeen, a Beirut-based news channel.

“We may even target some American military bases in European countries.”