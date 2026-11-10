Keira Knightley admits Love Actually quotes 'mean nothing' to her

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Keira Knightley has revealed she has not watched Love Actually since its premiere over two decades ago, when she was 18.

The actor admitted she barely remembers filming her role as Juliet, which took place over just one week when she was 17.

“I know that people have a particular look on their face and then they say things to me and I know that means they're quoting Love Actually, but I don’t really know what it is. It means nothing to me,” she told Heart radio.

Knightley has previously recalled finding the iconic storyline involving Andrew Lincoln’s character “stalker-ish” at the time of filming.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star has spoken about her dislike of watching herself on screen in the past.

IN FULL

Keira Knightley reveals surprising reaction to Love Actually fans quoting lines at her