undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Amazon gets 'world-first' green light for more Prime Air drone deliveries
By Summer Woolley,5 days ago
- Amazon is expanding its Prime Air drone delivery service to approximately 8,000 households in the Darlington area.
- The expansion follows Amazon securing a world-first Sail 4 safety authorisation from the UK Civil Aviation Authority.
- The approval allows the company's MK30 all-electric drones to operate over urban areas and fly further distances.
- Eligible customers with a garden, yard, or driveway can receive items weighing under 5lb within an hour at no extra cost.
- The drones use machine-learning technology to navigate around obstacles such as people, animals, and clotheslines during delivery.
IN FULL
Amazon expands drone delivery service to thousands more UK households