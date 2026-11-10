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Amazon gets 'world-first' green light for more Prime Air drone deliveries

By Summer Woolley,

5 days ago
  • Amazon is expanding its Prime Air drone delivery service to approximately 8,000 households in the Darlington area.
  • The expansion follows Amazon securing a world-first Sail 4 safety authorisation from the UK Civil Aviation Authority.
  • The approval allows the company's MK30 all-electric drones to operate over urban areas and fly further distances.
  • Eligible customers with a garden, yard, or driveway can receive items weighing under 5lb within an hour at no extra cost.
  • The drones use machine-learning technology to navigate around obstacles such as people, animals, and clotheslines during delivery.

IN FULL

Amazon expands drone delivery service to thousands more UK households

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