Police officer dies after backpack explodes at scene of Spain shooting

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A Spanish police officer was killed and another was seriously injured after a backpack containing an explosive device detonated as they responded to a shooting, local authorities said.

The officers had been responding to a violent dispute between two families on Tuesday, during which a young woman was shot and injured by a man on the outskirts ‌of Oviedo at around 7.30am, local authorities said.

The device exploded at around 8.30am, killing Juan José of the National Police’s canine unit, and leaving a bomb disposal officer in a very serious condition after losing a leg, police union ‌JUPOL said in a statement.

The explosion occurred at around 8:40am in the morning (X/@mioviedo_)

A three-year-old German shepherd who was being handled by José, called Deny, was also killed in the explosion.

The JUPOL union said that upon ‌arriving at the scene of ​the shooting on Rafael Urrusti Street outskirts ‌of Oviedo, police ⁠found a backpack at the building’s ⁠entrance containing the explosive device.

It detonated as ‌officers took ​it away from ‌the building to ​defuse it.

Police forces and political figures, including Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez, have paid tribute to José, Deny and the injured officer.

“Deeply shocked by the death of a National Police officer in Oviedo. There are no words to ease the pain of his family and colleagues,” Mr Sanchez wrote on X.

Deny, a three-year-old German shepherd, was also killed in the explosion (Policia Nacional)

“All my love to them and all my strength to the seriously injured officer. Your dedication and courage deserve the gratitude of an entire country.”

Spain’s Guardia Civil said it was “deeply saddened by the death in the line of duty of Juan José” and offered its “heartfelt love and support” to his family.

The Policia Nacional said it was “saddened” by his death and wished a “speedy recovery” to the injured officer.

The area has now been cordoned off as National Police deploy a large operation to find the suspect.

The EFE news agency reports that Alfredo Canteli, the mayor of Oviedo, is heading now to the scene to gather information on what happened.

Alberto Núñez Feijóo, the Spanish opposition leader and president of the People’s Party, said in a post on X: “What happened in Oviedo is heartbreaking.

“My condolences to the family of the officer who died and my best wishes for the recovery of the one who was seriously injured.”

UME, a unit of the Spanish armed forces that provides disaster relief throughout Spain and abroad, said: “On behalf of the #UME, we extend our deepest condolences to Juan José’s family, friends and colleagues.

“We also send all our strength to the injured TEDAX-NRBQ agent and wish him a speedy recovery.”