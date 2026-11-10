Oasis to skip Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony as Liam says he'd 'rather stack the dishwasher'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Oasis have reportedly decided to snub the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles this weekend (14 November 2026).

The Manchester rock band have been chosen to be inducted into the organisation this year. However, a new report suggests neither Liam Gallagher or his brother Noel Gallagher will attend the show at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theatre.

According to Rolling Stone magazine, the brothers won't attend to pick up the award or perform.

Noel had already announced plans for that weekend, as he will perform his first solo show since Oasis reformed at the EFG London Jazz Festival at London’s Royal Festival Hall. The publication reports that Liam has opted to skip the ceremony, too.

Responding to the reports on X, Liam shared the typically tongue-in-cheek remark: “It’s too far to be going for the night I got s*** to do it’s Christmas.”

When a fan suggested that awards ceremonies need stars like Noel and Liam to liven things up, he replied: “Yeah but times have changed... and everyone’s a soft c*** these days [they’re] boring as f*** everyone’s up [their] own arse and far too sensitive I’d rather stay and stack the dishwasher.”

Oasis are due to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame alongside Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Joy Division/New Order, Sade, Luther Vandross and Wu-Tang Clan.

Liam previously scoffed at the idea of joining the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame back in 2024, telling the Sunday Times: “As much as I love Mariah Carey and all that, I want to say: do me a favor and f* off,.

“It’s like putting me in the rap hall of fame, and I don’t want to be part of anything that mentally disturbed. Besides, I’ve done more for rock and roll than half of them clowns on that board, so it’s all a load of b.”

However, he later hinted at a change of heart earlier this year when he posted to X: “Well I was speaking to my mummy last night when the news broke [about the induction] and she thinks I may have been a little hasty with my perception of the organisation she’s told me to stop being a d*** and go to the awards and behave and you never know you might enjoy it.”

Liam and Noel are being inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame alongside Oasis guitarists Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs and Gem Archer, bassists Paul “Guigsy” McGuigan and Andy Bell, as well as drummers Tony McCarroll and Alan White.

Noel and Liam are both skipping the Rock Hall of Fame ceremony (Invision)

Arthurs, Archer, and Bell all feature in the current touring line-up of Oasis. The Gallagher brothers haven't performed with McGuigan, McCarroll, or White in years.

It's not yet known how organisers plan to honour Oasis during their induction if the rock’n’roll stars are absent from the show.

Previous inductees who have not attended the induction ceremony include Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney, David Bowie and Joni Mitchell.

Oasis are currently preparing to get back out on the road for their 2027 tour, following the enormous success of their long-awaited 2024 reunion.

After a year off, the band will be setting back out on the road for 38 concerts in the UK and Ireland, Europe and the US, including a mammoth 11 shows at the Etihad Stadium in their hometown of Manchester, five nights at Celtic Park in Glasgow, two nights at Slane Castle in Dublin and four concerts at Knebworth.

Oasis will also tour in Munich, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Paris, Rome, Boston and Las Vegas. Their announcement currently does not include any London dates – with the exception of Manchester’s Etihad Stadium, the band are playing a completely new set of locations.

The special guest for all shows will be Richard Ashcroft, who opened for the band’s 2025 reunion.