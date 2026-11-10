'Billionaire tax' on the ultra-wealthy is rejected by California voters

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Californians have voted against Proposition 40, a proposed one-time 5 per cent wealth tax on residents with a net worth exceeding $1 billion.

Opponents of the measure, including California Governor Gavin Newsom and prominent tech figures, raised over $333 million to defeat it, arguing it would drive wealthy taxpayers out of the state.

Google co-founder Sergey Brin personally contributed more than $100 million to the opposition campaign, which heavily outspent the tax's supporters.

Supported by healthcare unions and progressive figures such as Senator Bernie Sanders, the tax was intended to help replace an estimated $100 billion in lost federal healthcare funding over five years.

Progressive campaign groups have launched adverts attacking Gavin Newsom in key early Democratic primary states following his opposition to the wealth levy.

IN FULL

Tech billionaires dodge massive wealth tax as California voters decisively reject controversial Proposition